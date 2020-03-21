White dress and matching mask: Palestinians brave virus to wed

By AFP

Bethlehem. A wedding in the West Bank on Friday saw a twist on a familiar scene: the Palestinian bride wore a long white dress, but with a matching face mask and gloves to protect against the novel coronavirus.

As the Covid-19 illness sweeps the globe, public events have been cancelled in droves, including many weddings.

Those seeking to plough ahead with their nuptials have had to radically alter their plans.

Baraa Amarneh and her fiance, Imad Sharaf, decided to carry on with their wedding, despite the bride coming from Bethlehem, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the West Bank.