By The Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Zanzibar. Zanzibar universities harbor the potential to play a bigger role in the economy of the Indian Ocean Archipelago if they invest more in grooming graduates with qualifications that match the market demands.

Considering that Zanzibar is a tourist Island, students graduating in courses that service the tourism industry would be more preferred and marketable at the moment, says the Isles’ Deputy Minister for Education and Vocational Training Zanzibar, Simai Mohammed Said.

He told The Citizen that Zanzibar has already invested in training many accountants and lawyers but more investment in courses that are marketable could spur economic progress and help the Island meet its development goals.

“We [in Zanzibar] are already investing. What’s important now is to re-look at the courses and establish which ones are more marketable and invest more in that,’’ he said.

He was speaking a few days after the Zanzibar minister of Education and Vocational Training, Riziki Pembe Juma emphasized on the need to strengthen higher education to stimulate economic growth.

The Minister spoke during the 19th graduation of the College of Abdulrahman Al-Sumait at Chukwani in Unguja, where he said universities are useful in increasing human capital and expertise in many fields of development.

He congratulated female students for their academic excellence and their involvement in higher education.

For his part, the Vice Chancellor who is also retired Zanzibar President, Amani Abeid Karume, said the college would make huge strides if it now invests more in providing high-quality education through collaborations with other education stakeholders in the country.

Earlier, the Vice-chancellor Prof Amran Rasli urged graduates and students to repay their loans as part of fulfilling their religious obligations.