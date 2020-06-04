Woman charged for stealing $2000 from Miss World in Nairobi

A woman in Nairobi was on Tuesday arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts for allegedly stealing money from Miss World 1997 Diana Hayden, reports Citizen TV.

Appearing before Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani, the suspect; Ashpal Boghal Ghir, was charged for stealing a debit card belonging to Ms Hayden and $ 2000 (Sh4.6 million).

The court was told that Hayden and Ghir were close friends for a very long time before the unfortunate incident which occurred between March 30 and April 9, 2020 at Galleria Gardens in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

She denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of $700 (Sh1.6 million) with a surety of similar amount.

The case was set for hearing on August 4.

Diana Hayden 47 is an Indian actress, model, and the winner of Miss World 1997 pageant. She is the third Indian woman to win the title of Miss World.

She also won three subtitles during the pageant and is the only Miss World titleholder to do so. In 2008, she was a celebrity contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss.

Hayden's journey in pageantry began at the age of 23, when a friend recommended her to enter Femina Miss India.

She was then shortlisted for the Femina Miss India 1997 contest. She finished second place and earned the title of Miss India World. She represented India at the 47th edition of the Miss World pageant held in Baie Lazare, Seychelles