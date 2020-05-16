You won’t access your Uber without face mask from Monday

If you are fond of commuting in the city with Uber, watch out for this new info as Tanzania and the rest of the world battle Covid-19 pandemic.

By Ephrahim Bahemu @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. If you are fond of commuting in the city with Uber, watch out for this new info as Tanzania and the rest of the world battle Covid-19 pandemic.

From next Monday onwards, you will be required to have a face mask on to be able to access Uber taxi drivers in the country.

The drivers have been told to comply with their employer’s new procedure that requires them to wear face masks before ferrying passengers to various destinations.

The driver will not pick you if you don’t have the mask on.

The move is aimed at minimizing the risk of coronavirus infection and that any driver found with no mask on will not be allowed to work.

According to the firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Dara Khosrowshahi, over Sh110 billion has been allocated for protective gears to be distributed by Unilever firm in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Khosrowshahi said, “Several months ago our firm urged people to stay home for their own safety. So, since activities have slowly resumed in different town, we take important steps of ensuring that our stakeholders are safe”.

According to the new procedure that is expected to come into effect from Monday, a driver, before being connected to his working network, will be asked whether he is abiding by all health precautions.

The precautions include using sanitizer to wash hands, observing a distance from one person to another and the driver will have to take a picture of himself to prove he has worn a face mask.

The Uber taxi firm says the move comes after some countries have started reflexing lockdowns over the coronavirus and people beginning to live a normal life.

Due to that, the firm explained that it saw it important to insisting on the steps to be observed for the guaranteed safety of both the driver and his passengers.

The firm that has been operating in the country for about four years ago said they had been struggling to create a system of helping to protect the safety of everybody using its services.