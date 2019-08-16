By The Citizen Reporter

Morogoro. South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said he has learnt a great deal of Kiswahili language with the aid of the books that were given to him by President Magufuli in May.

Ramaphosa was speaking today in Mazimbu, Morogoro where he hailed the efforts and sacrifices made by Tanzania and Mwalimu Julius Nyerere in particular towards the liberation struggle in Southern Africa.

“I have made deliberate efforts to learn Kiswahili and to speak but due to the fact that we have 11 national languages in South Africa, I now speak Kiswahili on Mondays and if anyone wants to to see the strides I have made then come on Monday,” said the SA president amidst applause.

He added that he had taken special interest in speaking the language given the books that were presented to him by his Tanzanian compatriot three months ago during his inauguration.

In his speech he said Morogoro and Tanzania holds a special place in his heart because not just by the fact it was home to the African national Congress freedom fighters (Umkhonto we Zizwe the armed wing of the ANC) but part of his family lived there for a very long time.

“My two nieces who are children to my brother were born here, this therefore makes it a part of me that can never go away because their umbilical codes were buried here,” he said.

He hailed the efforts that have been made to preserve the area with certain features still standing such as the Chief Walter Sisulu School.

The President among other issues planted a tree and laid a wreath on some of the graves of the freedom fighters who were laid to rest there.