Johannesburg. A highly anticipated concert against xenophobic attacks in South Africa has been cancelled over security fears following the inclusion of Grammy award nominee Burna Boy.

In a statement issued by Phambili Media and Play Network Africa, Burna Boy’s presence at the event was no longer tenable following public outcry and tangible threats.

Phambili Media and Play Network Africa stated that it had taken the threats seriously and noted with concern spirited calls for a boycott by the Tshwane Entertainment Collective against the singer.

They added that could not guarantee the safety of revellers and other stars who are also set to grace the November 23 and 24 event.

"The decision to cancel the Africans Unite Concert comes after the call from the Tshwane Entertainment Collective to boycott the Africans Unite concert in Tshwane. With the increasing threats of violence from other unfortunate segments of the public and without any government intervention, Phambili Media and Play Network Africa were prompted to take the threats and warnings seriously, as the safety of all artists and attendees could not be guaranteed. We then decided to cancel the concert. The safety of all attendees, artists, and crew comes first," read the statement in part.

The organizers highlighted that despite their earlier engagement with the Nigerian singer over Xenophobia, his management had been brought up to speed with their decision.

"Following extensive engagement with Burna Boy’s management team, Phambili Media and Play Network have decided to withdraw Burna Boy from the Africans Unite Concert. As a result, both legs of the concert which were set to take place on November 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Quarry, Cape Town and 24th of November 2019 at Sun Arena, Pretoria have now been cancelled.