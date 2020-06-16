By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma. President John Magufuli has ordered schools at all levels to to re-open on June 29 after they were closed for almost three months since March.

The decision makes Tanzania the first East African country to open all schools and social gatherings that were closed due to the outbreak of the novel corona virus.

The president made the announcement while addressing parliament in Dodoma today June 15, saying that there was no need to keep schools closed because the infection has dropped drastically.