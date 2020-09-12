Ramaphosa quizzes use of airforce jet for ANC envoys

Johannesburg. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday asked to know why ruling party officials flew to Zimbabwe in an airforce plane for crisis talks this week.

African National Congress mediators flew to Harare Tuesday for talks with Zimbabwe's governing Zanu-PF party on political and economic problems in neighboring Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa himself had dispatched the ANC envoys to work towards ending a government crackdown on dissent and finding solutions to Zimbabwe's chronic economic problems.

The high-powered ANC delegation travelled on a South African airforce jet, sparking widespread criticism on the use of state resources for party business.

A statement from Ramaphosa's office said he had directed Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to explain the circumstances that led to her sharing a flight to Harare with a senior delegation of ANC leadership.

"In the interest of good governance and the prudent and ethical use of state assets, the president has directed the minister to provide a report within 48 hours that will set out the circumstances around the flight and the passenger list," the statement said.

The defence minister flew to Zimbabwe to discuss regional issues following a recent summit of a regional bloc, the Southern African Development Community.