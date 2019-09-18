By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Tanzania has been named the Best Consumer digital bank in Tanzania, in 2019 by the financial journal, Global Finance.

In addition to the award, the Bank has also been recognised for its information security and fraud management systems, under its digital offerings.

Commenting on the award, Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania CEO Sanjay Rughani reflected on how the award reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to its digital agenda and how the Bank is leading the way in developing digital solutions that are aligned with country’s financial inclusion agenda.

“Our Digital Bank on Mobile solution is a demonstration of how we continue to be on the cutting edge of strategic technology investments and marries very well with our customer obsession mantra,” he said.

Mr Rughani added: Digitisation to us means disruption from traditional and conventional ways of banking to transforming banking business with the sole objective of improving client experience.

According to him, it is imperative that they respond to the changing customer needs by providing solutions that address their evolving needs.

Advertisement

“Clients today are looking for products and partners who will offer solutions that are accessible, convenient, cost effective and, most importantly, forward looking,” he said.

The year has so far been a success for the bank after Standard Chartered Tanzania was recognised for having the Top Mobile Banking App, whereas Standard Chartered Uganda and Zambia were voted the Most Innovative Digital Banks.

On the other hand Standard Chartered Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire both won the Best Mobile Banking, the Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site, and Best Bill Payment & Presentment, respectively.

Standard Chartered Botswana won the Best Online Deposit, Credit and Investment Product Offeringsawards.

Responding to the awards, Standard Chartered Regional Chief Executive Officer for Africa & Middle East Sunil Kaushal said, “The awards are a testament that the Bank’s Africa digital transformation strategy is paying off. We are proud of the recent launches of fully retail digital banks in Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. “