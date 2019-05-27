Foreign investors boost turnover at Dar stock exchange

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) total turnover closed high on Friday last week, when compared with previous day, mainly attributed by increased activities by foreign investors.

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) total turnover closed higher last Friday compared to the previous day.

The rise was mainly attributed to increased activities by foreign investors, who were responsible for nearly 90 per cent of the total turnover.

According to the market report for the day, turnover increased to Sh279.39 million, up from the previous day’s Sh249.2 million.

Foreign investors shelled out Sh250 million on stocks, which was 89.48 per cent of the total turnover.

Most of the shares sold were also floated by foreign investors as they accounted for 89 per cent of all shares offered during the day.

The most active counter was Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), where 26,879 shares worth Sh268.2 million were traded in ten deals.

Other active counters were CRDB Bank Plc, Tanzania Portland Cement Company Ltd (TPCC) and Vodacom.

The CRDB counter traded 64,355 shares at Sh120 per share in ten deals. The transactions were valued at Sh7.72 million.

Twenty TPCC shares were traded at a weighted average price of Sh2,100 per share in two deals.

Vodacom had 5,000 shares traded at a weighted average price of Sh680 in a single deal.