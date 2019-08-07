Relief as fuel prices drop in Tanzania

Both retail and wholesale prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene through Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara ports have dropped in August compared to those were published in July.

By Alfred Zacharia

The retail and wholesale prices for the petroleum products, imported through Dar es Salaam port, for August have dropped compared to prices recorded on July 3, 2019, thanks to the fall in the world market prices according to Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura). The new retail prices released by the regulator on Wednesday, August 7, shows cap price for a litre of petrol has decreased by Sh160 (equivalent to 6.9 per cent), diesel has dropped by 102 (4.63 per cent) whereas a litre of kerosene is now Sh81 less (equivalent to 3.75 per cent).

The wholesale prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene have also gone down by Sh159.09 per litre, (7.27 per cent), Sh102.10 per litre, (4.9 per cent) and Sh81.01, (3.96 per cent), respectively.

Ewura’s statement shows that retail prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene in Northern regions including Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara have gone down by Sh134 per litre (5.76 per cent), Sh103 per litre (4.61 per cent) and Sh163 per litre (7.3 per cent), respectively.

Also, the wholesale prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene in the particular regions were decreased by Sh133.49 per litre (6.07 per cent), Sh102.78 per litre (4.87 per cent) and Sh162 per litre, (7.71 per cent), respectively.

The retail prices for petrol and diesel in Southern regions including Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma have decreased by Sh105 per litre (4.5 per cent) and Sh124 per litre (5.43 per cent), respectively.

Similarly, the wholesale prices of petrol and diesel in the respective regions have decreased by Sh104.24 per litre (4.74 per cent) and Sh123 per litre (5.72 per cent), accordingly.