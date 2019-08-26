DSE weekly market turnover falls 95pc

CRDB Bank Plc was a top market mover with 85.23 per cent of total market turnover, followed by Tanzania Portland Cement Company (TPCC) with 12.86 per cent

By Halili Letea @hletea hletea@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) market turnover fell by 95 per cent last week.

Zan Securities weekly wrap-ups and DSE reports have indicated that the equities market turnover declined to Sh351.70 million on the week ending Friday August 23, 2019 against a turnover of Sh7.50 billion in the week ending Friday August 16, 2019.

CRDB Bank Plc was a top market mover with 85.23 per cent of total market turnover, followed by Tanzania Portland Cement Company (TPCC) with 12.86 per cent.

Other active counters were DSE Plc, NMB Bank Plc, National Investment Company Ltd (Nicol), Swissport Tanzania Ltd (Swiss), Tanga Cement Company Ltd (TCCL), Tanzania Breweries Ltd (TBL), TCCIA Investment PLC and Vodacom Tanzania Ltd.

Similarly, the total market capitalization decreased by 0.23 per cent to Sh19,110.91 billion from Sh19,155.0 billion while domestic market capitalization remained the same at Sh9,065.7 billion on the period under review.

The decline in market capitalization is also reflected by 78 per cent dwindling in volume of shares sold to 1.71 million shares from 3.03 million the previous week.