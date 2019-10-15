Kenyan coffee producer to supply US bhang-laced drinks maker

By NMG

A Kenyan-based coffee producer has signed a trade deal with an American beverages company to supply ground berries for making bhang-laced drinks.

The deal between the Fair Trade coffee-registered producer will see New York-listed Puration Company (PURA) make Cannabidiol aka’ CBD-infused lattes for the US and European markets.

This is a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant extracted from marijuana plants leaves, resins and flowers for use in CBD beverages among them non-alcoholic wine, water, kombucha to cold brew coffee.

In its disclosure to investors yesterday, Puration said it had signed the deal but declined to name the coffee society, adding that farmers would benefit from higher prices for their produce.