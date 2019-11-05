By The Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. The National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has said it has issued a total of Sh180 billion in loans to agribusiness in Tanzania.

This was stated by the bank’s Mtwara regional manager, Mr Job Nshatsi, at the Mtwara Investment Forum and Exhibition held in Mtwara over the weekend, attracting cashew nuts stakeholders.

The lending targeted the whole agriculture value chain, including production, processing and exporting various cash crops including cashew nuts. But he did not reveal the amounts involved.

Mr Nshatsi said the bank is well-positioned to provide financial security to the cashews value chain - especially at this time when the crop is in the auctioning stage.