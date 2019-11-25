DSE weekly turnover rises by 8.5 per cent

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) weekly turnover increase by 8.5 per cent as CRBD bank continue to dominate the market, while total Market capitalization decreased by 13.4 per cent mainly due to Acacia delisting.

By Halili Letea @hletea hletea@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) weekly turnover increase by 8.5 per cent as CRBD bank Plc dominated the market trading, reports have shown.

Zan Securities weekly wrap ups and DSE reports have indicated that the market turnover increase by Sh2.59 billion on the week ended Friday November 22, 2019 against a turnover of Sh2.39 billion recorded in the week before.