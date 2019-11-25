DSE weekly turnover rises by 8.5 per cent
Monday November 25 2019
Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) weekly turnover increase by 8.5 per cent as CRBD bank Plc dominated the market trading, reports have shown.
Zan Securities weekly wrap ups and DSE reports have indicated that the market turnover increase by Sh2.59 billion on the week ended Friday November 22, 2019 against a turnover of Sh2.39 billion recorded in the week before.
According to the reports, CRDB Bank Plc was the top market mover with 99.55 per cent of total market turnover followed by National Investment Company Ltd (NICOL) and Tanzania Portland Cement Company (TPCC) both with 0.14 per cent of the turnover.