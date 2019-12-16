NMB donates Sh40m ICU beds to MNH

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The NMB Bank Plc donated five beds worth Sh37.5 million to the children’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

The bank also donated ten normal hospital beds and mattresses worth Sh7.5 million to Mloganzila Hospital which is under the MNH.

Gracing the handover/takeover ceremony was the minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, who said the donation brings the total number of beds at ICUs at Muhimbili to 93.

“This is a massive leap from only 21 (ICU beds) four years ago,” she said, detailing other government investments in the Health sector during the past four years of the President John Magufuli administration.

“Within four years, we have built a total of 352 healthcare centres, 68 District Hospitals, seven Referral Hospitals and two Zonal Referral Hospitals. However, the sector still has several challenges that need support from partners like NMB,” she said.

NMB’s chief internal officer, Mr Juma Kimori, said the bank will continue to support the government in its efforts to reduce challenges facing the Health sector.

The donation, he said, was only a fraction of the one per cent of the bank’s net profit which it channels to community development projects every year.