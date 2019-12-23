NBC, Sanlam partner in new insurance scheme

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Bank of Commerce Ltd, in partnership with Sanlam Insurance Co., has launched a ‘holiday motor vehicles insurance’ campaign from this December to January 2020.

The campaign is in recognizing the importance of safety of vehicle users during the festive season.

During the launching held at the Total petrol station in Mbezi, Dar es Salaam, on Saturday, NBC’s head of Insurance, Mr Benjamin Nkaka, said the campaign comes at the right time of the year when the number of travelers is high.

“NBC is geared to improve insurance services and add to the deepening of the insurance penetration rate in the country,” he said.

Customers who buy insurance through NBC branches will be able to insure their cars through various freebies, including free engine oil service and fuel from Total filling stations, as well as free personal accident cover against death, permanent disability and medical expenses caused by accident.

Owners of cars worth Sh50 million or more will get free engine oil and personal accident cover against death, permanent disability and medical expenses.

