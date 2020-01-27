Tigo launches new package to call across networks in Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Telecom company Tigo over the weekend unveiled ‘Ujanja Ni’, a new portfolio of customer friendly products which comes with a simplified channel for purchase enabling them to have easy access to all the newly enriched products.

Customers can now buy any of the voice, data or combo packages and enjoy these benefits at affordable and competitive prices.

All packages have been enriched with more talk time, SMS and internet data and the new portfolio comes with a suite of weekly and monthly packages that offer customers choices to stay connected all the time through voice and data by giving them more value for less money.

The unveiling of the service compliments the Tanzanian government’s efforts in ensuring that making calls across networks is affordable and gives customers the assurance to enjoy a better internet experience on their 4G+ network .

Speaking at the launch, Tigo’s Acting Chief Commercial Officer,David Umoh said that as a digital lifestyle telco they believe this new portfolio will liberate and connect customers more with their loved ones across the country.

“We are introducing this service under the campaign dubbed ‘Ujanjani’ which loosely translates to ‘The Smart thing is’ to take advantage of these new offers from Tigo to get the best value for money across Tanzania”

He added: For the first time, over 12 million Tigo customers will no longer have to worry about the inconvenience of buying on-net and off-net packages to make calls on different networks in Tanzania. Our new packs liberates voice calls to any network in Tanzania. This further demonstrates our efforts in being the network that gives more value to our customers while they experience our innovative services.

He called upon customers to subscribe to the super rich and affordable weekly and monthly combo packages that add more value to the market.