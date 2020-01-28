The road ahead as Tanzania eyes a semi-industrialized economy by 2025
Tuesday January 28 2020
The beginning of 2020 marks five years until Tanzania is scheduled to fulfil its development vision to become a middle-income, semi-industrialized economy by 2025.
The Vision – first introduced at the turn of the century – is known to be one of President Magufuli’s top priorities.
The plan is set to create peace and stability, eliminating corruption, while developing
a sustainable economy.
Ensuring a steady flow of investment into Tanzania underpins the
fulfilment of these goals and the overall vision.
To date, numerous industries have
benefited from direct investment.
According to the 2019 GSMA report, take one example, telecommunications operators have
collectively invested at least TZS 6 trillion into the country.
This level of
investment is undoubtedly significant and has led to life-changing services being
introduced and expanded.
For example, mobile money and m-health services, which have provided banking and
health services to those who previously were excluded or struggled to gain access.
In
order to continue enticing private sector investment into key sectors, it is essential
to nurture a business environment that is both reliable and secure for current and
future investors.
This in turn creates a more sustainable, long-term cash flow into industries, which
allows companies to create goods and services that radically improve the lives of
countless Tanzanians.
By refining the business environment for key sectors in Tanzania – such as the telecoms
sector – a whole range of new opportunities will open, unleashing creativity and
boosting productivity.This will preserve the investment flow that is key to drive these
sectors forward.