5 years of Mpawa Milestones celebrated during 4th Draw

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam.CBA and Vodacom conducted the 4th draw for the 5 years of Mpawa service aimed to foster financial inclusion for all.

In the bid to celebrate, a savings and loan repayment promotion has been on-ongoing with weekly draws that have had up-to 340 M-Pawa users walk away with double balance starting from Sh1,000 to Sh200,000

When approached about the Mpawa service, Solomon Kawiche, Marketing Manager had this to say about the 5-year.

He said MPawa began with 4 Customers, to date there are about 8.5 million users. "MPawa has been able to provide Deposit accounts at a lower amount of Sh1." Also customer funds are more secured with Mpawa because because there are no hidden bank/service charges.