CBA bank and GSM Home partner to reward customers

Dar es Salaam. CBA Bank Tanzania in partnership with GSM Home, have launched a special 15 per cent discount offer for the bank's customers during a press conference at the CBA headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

The offer which will run for one year beginning this October targets customers who will use CBA bank credit and debit Visa cards to make point of sale payments especially during this up-coming end of the year festive season and is intended to benefit all customers who make purchases beginning from Sh200,000 of which the acquired discount will be availed through both the CBA Bank debit and credit Visa cards.

Speaking during the press conference that also included the signing of the agreement between the 2 companies, CBA Bank CEO, Dr. Gift Shoko said that "this partnership will give our current and new customers the opportunity to experience our efficient cashless services while enjoying this great deal of 15 per cent discount on their purchases at selected GSM Home malls."

He also added that “CBA Bank Tanzania has more than 10,840 CBA cardholders who do more than 16,360 transactions every month. This gives us more reason to celebrate with them during this upcoming festive season and build long-lasting relationships with our customers as a result of the CBA Bank services.

Also addressing the media, Group Head Sales & Marketing, GSM Home, Mr. Allan Chonjo said that “GSM Home has entered into this agreement with CBA Bank to make sure we expand the business scope and we believe that the quality of our products together with the varieties will give the CBA Bank card users an opportunity to enjoy shopping and put the offered discount to good use. We appreciate all customers who shop at GSM Home and urge all CBA Bank Card users to come shop and enjoy this amazing offer.”

He concluded by saying that this offer will be valid for 1 year from 1st October 2019 to 1st October 2020 and will be available in GSM Home stores at Mlimani City and Pugu Mall.