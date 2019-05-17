Foreign investors’ entry spur DSE trading

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The entry of foreign investors stimulated Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) activities on Wednesday, pushing up turnover by more than 80 per cent.

The market report shows that foreign investors injected 87. 24 per cent of the total turnover of Sh1.15 billion recorded during the reviewed day.

Wednesday’s turnover was higher than the Sh178.2 billion recorded on Tuesday.

During the day under review, foreigners injected Sh1 billion through buying shares, while local investors injected Sh146. 94 million.

The improvement in trading was attributed to activity at the Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) counter where 93,889 shares were traded at Sh10,700 per share in two deals.

However, this was lower than the market price of Sh11,400, according to the DSE daily market report for Wednesday.

The TBL counter recorded a turnover of Sh1.005 billion. Other active counters were CRDB Bank, DSE, Nico, TPCC and Vodacom. The CRDB Bank counter traded 1,184,968 shares at a weighted average price of Sh120 per share in ten deals.