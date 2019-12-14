By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has commended Huawei Tanzania’s efforts on ICT talents eco-system development, pointing out that that it enhances employability and overall competitiveness of the local ICT work force.

This was said by the minister of Industry and Trade Innocent Bashungwa at the award ceremony of Huawei Tanzania ICT competition.

That competition aims at providing a platform for global ICT talents to showcase their ability, compete and communicate, encouraging ICT-related study and drive the growth of a robust ICT talent ecosystem.

Mr Bashungwa said ICT is a critical part to Tanzania’s infrastructure development and a crucial enabler for Tanzania’s 2025 vision.

“Especially at the dawn of the 4th industrial revolution, it plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s economy, providing answers to some social challenges, and enhancing inclusive and sustainable development by driving business growth, creating jobs and enhancing productivity and efficiency.”

With the rapid development of the global digital economy, the World Bank's latest report points out that Sub-Saharan Africa's demand for digital skills in 2030 is as high as 230 million people. In Tanzania, there is a general shortage of ICT skills in both public and private sector.

“The development of ICT human capital which needs to be addressed for full exploitation of benefits of the ICT sector by recognizing professionals, and providing appropriate skills and training to obtain a competent human resources base to accelerate Tanzania’s socio-economic development efforts in the information age,” he said

Huawei Tanzania chief executive officer Mr Frank Zhou, clarified that the company is privileged to work with the government and partners to provide connectivity to uncovered rural area by building low cost, solar powered and fast deployed base stations.

“Huawei Tanzania is proud to have been at the frontline in building a digital workforce, serving more than 35 per cent of Tanzania’s population since our establishment in 2007, creating more than 1000 jobs directly and indirectly, also provided training to more than 2000 ICT engineers,” he said

He said to cultivate more ICT talents, Huawei held two corresponding talents program. The first one was a job fair which was held on July 2019 whereas the second was ICT competition.