Let's do the following to reap the fruits of the digital economy

By Our Correspondent, Dar es Salaam

COUNTRIES in Africa and especially in sub-Saharan Africa have been advised that if they want to reap the benefits of digital technology development they should invest it with children and ensure they have access to digital education to develop their skills.

The advice is contained in World Bank reports where it said the development would be more beneficial in the future and advised citizens to receive even digital basic education, citing some education in order to use email, research online, and pay online. , to store data using specialized Computer software.

Some telecommunications companies in the country, recently started implementing that advice, by starting investing in students to develop the next generation's energy efficiency.

Example Tigo Tanzania in 2019 launched a campaign to educate female students on various skills such as computer coding and information analysis, which advised other companies to emulate Tigo Tanzania.

Further investment is essential as it will help companies like Tigo to further expand their offerings and boost the development of digital skills.

As we begin a new decade, let us continue to build upon the progress of recent years by ensuring the telecommunications sector has the right investment climate to operate in so it can continue to support our workforce of tomorrow.

Nonetheless, the rapidly expanding Digital Technology in terms of telecommunications, especially mobile phones, has helped tremendously in the economic growth and development of many African countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

It has also been pointed out that the economic growth and rapid growth in sub-Saharan Africa has been caused by the increase in cellphone use and the use of the Internet.



World Bank statistics show that the telecommunications industry in sub-Saharan Africa will generate 230 million jobs by digital literacy by 2030, which is roughly 10 years from now.

These figures, which indicate apart from employment, there are other opportunities available to refer to agriculture as the technology is changing things for the better, and some farmers in Ethiopia, Kenya and Rwanda now have access to crops, weather and even what to plant in the soil, through their mobile phones.

Such data, however, have shown that these changes increase productivity in agriculture and in general as they change people's lives for the better, the better and the easier.

World Bank reports have shown that opportunities in the telecommunications sector have helped to boost the economy of millions as technology is a business venture, many traders can import raw materials and receive payments from customers easily.