Precision Air relaunches Kahama, Tabora routes

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Air travellers between Dar es Salaam and Kahama and Tabora will soon start to fly directly to their destinations after Precision Air announced resumption of its scheduled flights.

A statement issued by the airline yesterday said the Kahama and Tabora routes will have three schedules a week – Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

Precision Air’s marketing and corporate affairs, manager Mr Hillary Mremi, said, “Precision Air recognises the importance of Kahama and Tabora in economic activities in the nortshwestern region in Tanzania.”

He said this strategic decision aims at supporting economic growth, especially in trade, agriculture and mining sector in the regions.

“The movement of goods and people in the region will now be simplified, and there will also be an easy connection to the dry port at Isaka, which also serves the neighbouring landlocked countries of Rwanda, Burundi and Congo DRC.

“We would like to use this opportunity to encourage businesses, big and small, to take advantage of the flights to accomplish their businesses and trade deals,” he added

Established in 1993, Precision Air is a public listed airline that provides scheduled flights to at least ten destinations within and outside Tanzania.

Local routes include to and from Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Serengeti, Mtwara, Kahama, Bukoba, Mwanza, Zanzibar, Tabora, Serengeti and most recently Dodoma.