Shares galore as investors go on selling spree at Dar bourse

By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 mmbani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Investors who want to buy equities have a wider choice this time after the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) opened the week with a huge supply of shares for sale.

This comes at a time when prices of most shares are low, with some shareholders selling them at discounted prices.

The DSE market report for Monday shows that all counters of locally listed companies had shares on offer, with analysts saying it was a good entrance opportunity for investors who want to venture into equities.

Investors placed bids for 493 Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) shares on Monday.

The Vodacom Tanzania counter had the highest number of shares on offer with 1.14 million, followed by Tanzania Cigarette Company Limited (TCC) with 143,459 shares on offer.

Others were NMB Bank (127,032) , CRDB Bank (115,672), Mufindi Community Bank (105,070) and Mwalimu Commercial Bank (95,666).

Other entities that had shares on offer include DCB Bank, DSE Plc, Tanzania Portland Cement Company Limited (TPCC), TOL Gases, Tanga Cement (TCCL), Swissport, Swala, Precision Air Limited, Nico, Mkombozi Commercial Bank (MKCB) , Maendeleo Bank (MBP) and Yetu Microfinance.

A total of turnover of Sh264 million was recorded on Monday through the transaction of 39,191 shares in 40 deals.

Foreign investors injected Sh250 million through buying stocks, which was 94.53 per cent of the overall buying value.

They also injected Sh106 million through selling shares, which was 59.65 per cent of the total selling value.

The top mover was TBL, which transacted 25,050 shares followed by CRDB Bank and Nico with 7,053 and 4,500 shares, respectively.