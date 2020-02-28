By Thecitizen Repoter.News@thecitizen.co.tz

The Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in partnership with Oxford University have announced major health projects in the country whose implementation is facilitated by telecommunications companies to make health care delivering high-tech, modern, rapid technology. and great quality.

Recent reports from MNH and Oxford College say the projects will cost Shs.13.5 Billion to provide services using Artificial Intelligence (AI) computer technology.

The report said the technologist would also be able to work out the source of the disease and the various effects of diseases using computer systems professionally known as 'Digital Pathology'.

They said the modern investment of internet use through cell phones and telecommunications technology is helping to ensure hospitals in the country continue to build the capacity to provide better services and will revolutionize the health and service delivery sector.

The reports, citing some of the projects, are those of the use of mobile apps such as M-Health. And explaining that this Program helps patients to do preliminary studies of their concerns via their mobile phone 'online', in which the patient shares the symptoms he sees or feels with specialized professionals and helps him to find a list of diseases and the correct treatment options.

The reports, which went on to mention other telecommunications projects that were introduced in 2019, are mostly used by high-risk individuals to receive text messaging support (SMS) and then missing trained SMS on how to live with their illnesses or focus on treatment and other it even sends SMS reminders about when to go to hospital or to take medication.



In addition, the reports mentioned some diseases like HIV and Tuberculosis that the technological revolution has helped to deliver health care services where it has become easier and more modern.

They say M-Health also helps healthcare providers register patients, store health information and treatments and communicate.

Another great example of mobile healthcare is that of the Tigo Tanzania company for registering newborns.

The statement, also citing some of the successes of the projects, is that the new birth registration system has helped the government significantly and has so far been used to register and issue more than 4.2 million birth certificates.

The report, however, suggested that in order for Tanzanians to continue to benefit from these innovative services in the health sector, the cellular telecommunications sector must continue to grow capital, infrastructure, academia and profit.

This is possible if we prioritize having a better policy day in and day out