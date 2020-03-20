Congolese Soukous legend Aurlus Mabele has died

Mabele was born Aurélien Miatsonama in 1953 in Brazzaville in the Poto-Poto district of the Republic of Congo. He was known for creating the soukous genre of music, earning him the moniker, King of Soukous.

Paris . Soukous music legend Aurlus Mabele has died in France, his counterpart Nyboma Mwandido confirmed on Friday.

The musician, who had been battling cancer for a while now, succumbed to the deadly Covid-19 on March 19. He was 67 years old and lived in Paris, France.

Mabele was born Aurélien Miatsonama in 1953 in Brazzaville in the Poto-Poto district of the Republic of Congo. He was known for creating the soukous genre of music, earning him the moniker, King of Soukous.

In 1974, he formed a music group Les Ndimbola Lokole with peers such as Jean Baron, Pedro Wapechkado and Mav Cacharel.

In 1986, he joined hands with Mav Cacharel and Diblo Dibala to form Loketo, which went to create hits over hits, including Extra Ball, Embargo and Liste Rouge.