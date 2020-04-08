AliKiba new video with Hamisa Mobetto excites fans

The video which was shot in a location in Zanzibar shows the singer celebrating a wedding with Hamisa as the bride and AliKiba as the groom sparking a naughty debate.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The world could be gripped with the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic; however, it has not been all gloom as singer AliKiba has released a new single ‘Dodo’.

The new single has excited his legion of fans especially for it features Diamond Platnumz’s former flame and mother to one of his children Hamisa Mobetto.

The video which was shot in a location in Zanzibar shows the singer celebrating a wedding with Hamisa as the bride and AliKiba as the groom sparking a naughty debate.

In 2017, Hamisa appeared on a video with Diamond Platnumz it was the hit single Salome and a few months later the model confirmed she was pregnant.

It was later confirmed that Diamond Platnumz was actually the father of the baby boy.

The single has so far gained over 50,000 views in one hour since it was released making it one of AliKiba’s most successful hits this year.