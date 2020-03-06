Tanasha labels Diamond East Africa Community husband

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. It is over between Diamond and Tanasha, believe it or not, and it is official now.

The latest revelation comes in the wake of a poem that the former radio presenter has allegedly posted on her Facebook page and from the look of things the mother of one is hurting.

Tanasha among other things has labeled the Bongo Flava star the East Africa Community husband after basing on the fact that the singer has sired children with women from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The poem has since gone viral on social and Tanasha regrets ever meeting the star for all she ended up with is heartache

“The three or so years we have been together, Look like ten years in hell for me, I don't believe I was sober when I said YES to you, For I didn't know what I was saying yes to,……… You have siphoned the air out of my airbags and now I cross the border with almost flat tyres,” reads part of the poem.

She wishes she had consulted for advice from women who had been with Diamond before her.

“I wish I consulted Wema Sepetu or Zari before putting live charcoal in my pocket

How I wish I took my time to unearth your stinking character,I have had to cope with your cheating habit, you fire at every skirt,” reads emotional piece

She adds: I have even pretended to produce some useless songs with you, Just to avoid soiling our marriage in the eyes of the public,Hoping one day would mature up,And learn to keep your gun in one carrier; Unfortunately you are a useless bull that cannot be zero grazed, The East Africa community husband

Some of the contents of the poem are not publishable given the explicit nature of the write up.

The East Africa community husband tag comes a few days after WCB signed singer Rayvanny posted on his instagram page saying ‘Thank you for the children, we are done with East Africa where else do you want Simba to target.’