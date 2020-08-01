Diamond Platnumz gives wedding date

By Agency

It appears the joys of holy matrimony has rubbed on bongo star Diamond Platnumz, after attending his sister’s Esma Platnumz wedding on Friday.

Diamond revealed that he would like to celebrate his wedding next year during the Idd-ul-Adha festivities, just like his sister.Idd-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Abraham to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son and takes place on the 10th day of the third month after Ramadhan.

“Inshaallah Mwenyez Mungu anijalie Iddi ijayo, nami niile nikiwa kwenye Ndoa,” wrote Diamond.

Esma secretly married a businessman identified as Msizwa.

The two, however, opted to hold a second celebration of their union to include their friends.

Diamond in a past interview revealed that he is no longer single saying that he is already seeing someone.

He added that he was planning to settle down with his new girlfriend.

His new relationship comes five months after breaking up with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

The two dated for a year before they went their separate ways. Diamond and Tanasha share a son together.