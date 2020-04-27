Diamond Platnumz opens up after Zari calls him a clown

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz said on Monday, 27 April 2020 that he called his ex-lover, Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, and discussed how they would take care of their two children.

The call was in response to Zari’s message in which she called him a clown and lying to the world.

This was after Diamond Platnumz pledged to pay three months rent to 500 families which are struggling to make ends meet due to Covid-19 outbreak.

“I know in this period of Corona, many things are not the same, especially the business side….although I am among those who are also struggling but I have seen at least for my little what I have, give help to pay for rent for three months for 500 families, at least helping each other in this difficult time….I believe your problem is mine and your smile is mine too,” Diamond Platnumz, said last week, promising to issue a detailed explanation on how the money would be dished out on Monday (today).

But that gesture did not go down well with Zari who said there was no way the singer could start helping the public yet he has failed to take care of his own children.

Zari and Diamond have two kids together.

“… but you don’t know what your kids eat, or how they sleep, if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are not happy and taken care of. You’re selling a lie. Some people have become clowns to some of us,” Zari, who lives in South Africa, wrote on Instastories.

But speaking on Wasafi’s Good Morning Program on Monday, Diamond said it was normal for people who have been in relationships to engage in squabbles after separation and more specifically, when you have kids.

“It is mostly tough for women who are left with kids after separation…I saw her post….For quite a good part of the period of our differences, we have been talking through our lawyers but after reading the post, I sent her a text message,” he told the program hosts, Maulid Wakitenge and Hillary Daudi, alias, Zembwela.

In the text, Diamond Platnumz says he told Zari that being the mother of his kids, they must always strive to maintain respect for one another.

“I told her that we should strive to avoid getting into unnecessary squabbles and especially through social media platforms,” he explains, adding: “We had very fruitful discussions and, for the first time, we held one-on-one discussion.”

He said the discussion helped him to drop the temptation of responding to Zari’s message with rage.

“Before speaking to her, I had prepared a ‘strong caption’ but just as I was about to ‘send it to town’, I held discussions with the management and they asked me not to react,” explains Diamond Platnumz.

Unsatisfied with the advice to remain quite, Diamond Platnumz decided to talk directly to Zari.

“During the discussions, she told me her side of the story and I responded accordingly with mine. I told her that my feeling was that she was punishing me through the kids which she said she did not harbor such intentions….We realized that there have been a miscommunication between our two lawyers,” he says.