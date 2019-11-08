Harmonize and Chameleone end the beef
Singer Jose Chameleone has not been in good terms with Tanzanian singer Harmonize over the politics that surrounded their intended collaboration on the ‘Inabana’ song.
Following their disagreements, Harmonize ended up redoing the song with Eddy Kenzo.
Fast forward, we are getting word that the two East African stars have buried the hatchet and are now seeing eye to eye again and the kissing and making up happened when Harmonize visited Uganda two weeks ago.
And the truce did not just end at shaking hands… the two took it further by hitting studio to record a song together. According to reliable sources, they worked on a remix of Pallaso’s song ‘Ekiro Munzikiza’.