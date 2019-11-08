Harmonize and Chameleone end the beef

By Daily Monitor

Singer Jose Chameleone has not been in good terms with Tanzanian singer Harmonize over the politics that surrounded their intended collaboration on the ‘Inabana’ song.

Following their disagreements, Harmonize ended up redoing the song with Eddy Kenzo.

Fast forward, we are getting word that the two East African stars have buried the hatchet and are now seeing eye to eye again and the kissing and making up happened when Harmonize visited Uganda two weeks ago.