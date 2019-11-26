It is official, Vanessa Mdee is Mrs Akinosho

By Detricia Pamba

Dar es Salaam. Jux has moved on and so has Vanessa Mdee after their romance came to a grinding halt in 2018 with each picking up the pieces to start again.

After weeks of rumours that Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee aka Vee-Money was dating Nigerian American actor, Olurotimi Akinosho aka Rotimi, the singer has opened up on the new found romance.

Her most recent post shows the pint-sized singer is in a world her own showing she was heading for a Monday Night date.

In an Interview this Mdee said that her new love has changed her completely and that it only took her two days to realize that he was the man she has been waiting for.

The couple met through a friend in July, during an after-party at Essence Festival in the US, where the singer was invited to perform.

Vanessa said that the ‘vibe’ that they had made them go hours just talking, ‘it felt like we had known each other for years,’ said Mdee.

Advertisement

And all the pieces fell in place when they decided to take a break after very many years without taking leave.

“He asked me do you think you need a break, the I said I think I need break, so we took a break and while there, we decide to switch off our phones and stay away from social media,” Vanessa told Celebrity website Millard Ayo.

She add: I am not a young girl, so I know what it feels like when you meet someone who you will stay with for life.

She says her new found love has taken time to know her and mould her into something better.