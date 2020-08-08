Murmurs after Anerlisa unfollows Ben Pol on Instagram

Celebrity couple Anerlisa Muigai and Ben Pol have set toungues wagging after Anerlisa unfollowed Ben on Instagram.

They also deleted each other’s pictures from their respective pages.

Ben Pol, however, still follows her on Instagram but seems to have also removed pictures of Anerlisa -even though he had fewer of them compared to the Keroche heiress.

The two are reported to have tied the knot in Tanzania in June this year with pictures and videos of the secret ceremony emerging on social media.

The new development has come as a shock to most of their fans since the couple hardly passed a day without documenting their romance on social media.

Ben Pol and Anerlisa got engaged in 2019 after dating for a while.

That same year, the Keroche Breweries heiress shared pictures of what looked like an introduction ceremony at her parents’ house.

Ben Pol was captured greeting Anerlisa’s parents as other invited guests looked on.

Their relationship was rumoured to be on the rocks in December 2019, but Ben Pol came out to dismiss the claims saying that he and his fiancée were planning for their wedding.

Anerlisa is still mourning the death of her sister Tecra Muigai.