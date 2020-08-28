R. Kelly attacked by another inmate in Chicago prison

Singer R. Kelly tasted jail justice after he was reportedly attacked by a frustrated inmate who went on the attack after jumping into Kelly’s cell, TMZ reports.

Federal law enforcement sources say the incident took place inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago where Kelly was sitting on his bed.

Sources say the incident was as a result of being placed on lock down a couple of times largely due to Kelly protesters outside the jail.

“We're told the fight didn't last long, and it's unclear if another inmate or guards broke it up. Our sources say Kelly was examined by a doctor, who determined the singer was okay ... no broken bones or serious injuries,” says source.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said they could not comment on an individual inmate's conditions of confinement or medical status due to privacy and safety reasons.

Kelly's attorney, Steven Greenberg was reached for comment but he declined to discuss the incident and said Kelly's been a model inmate.

Back in 2019 when Kelly turned himself in at the Cook County Jail, the facility's 6,100 inmates had to sit tight whenever Kelly was there.