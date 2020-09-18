Reggae Gold gets a billboard in the UK

London. VP Records this week celebrates the 2020 release of the iconic Reggae Gold compilation series with the launch of a billboard in the UK on West London’s Ladbroke Grove.

Ladbroke Grove forms the main artery to the heart of Notting Hill Carnival and the Caribbean community who settled in Notting Hill and West London.

The poster reflects both Reggae Gold 2020 and the impact of Reggae Gold over the past 27 years which has brought people together around the world, and particularly the UK.

The visual also celebrates black excellence achieved by all artistes featured on the albums over the decades.

This year’s Reggae Gold features Queen of the Dancehall Spice (“Inches”), King of the Dancehall Beenie Man (“Mad Kings”), Koffee (“Toast”), Squash (“Different Rankin”), Bounty Killer (“Lodge”), Stylo G (“Dumpling” Remix), Jah9 (“Note to Self”), Konshens (“Nah Leave U”) and more.

As the launch of the billboard is a special occasion, VP Records encourages all fans in the UK to visit the billboard and photograph themselves alongside the poster on the famous London street.

From Harlesden to Ladbroke Grove to Notting Hill, Reggae was channelled, produced, championed, and developed by lovers of the genre and motivated listeners with sounds from home.

The music expressed the creativity and culture of Jamaica and the Caribbean communities – it brought people together, and revolutionised relations. Reggae continues to make its mark as one of the most popular music genres.