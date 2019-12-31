Rema and Burnaboy make it to Barrack Obama’s 2019 playlist

By The Citizen Reporter and agencies

It is a few hours before we usher in 2020 and Former US President Barack Obama is in the news again after he released his favorite tracks of 2019, continuing the tradition of sharing his year-end lists of his favourite books, films and music.

It is indeed a unique list that has got social media excited over the former president’s list.

Nigerian artistes Rema and Burnaboy who have had a rather successful year make it to the list as the only African artistes with none coming from East Africa.

Rema whose club banger Dumebi is quite a hit across East Africa is on the list courtesy of ‘Iron Man’, whereas Burnaboy’s ‘Anybody’ is Mr Obama’s pick among others.

Lizzo's bop "Juice" lands among Obama's favorites in a diverse list of artists that includes other prominent stars like Beyoncé (who performed the National Anthem at his inauguration) and Bruce Springsteen (to whom Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom).

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick," the 44th President tweeted.

Advertisement

The playlist features several songs in Spanish, and artists from a wide list of genres -- from country to hip hop to Latin to rap.