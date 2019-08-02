By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. It is Friday and guess what! It is the ‘International Beer Day’ which gives every reason for you to have a pint or two on this day after a busy week.

Beer is one of the oldest drinks the world has ever known. International Beer Day gives fans around the world one last excuse to organize a tour on the first Friday of August.

For many reasons beer selling joints are usually full on Friday evenings than on any other day of the week, this perhaps offers the reason why.

Beer has the reputation of being the drink of choice for working men and women. When served cold and sparkling or strong and slightly hot as in pub; we understand why beer has conquered the world.

Whether in bars, breweries, tea rooms, high-end restaurants or sports stadiums, beer seems to be pretty much everywhere.

Tanzania is home to some of the best beers that have done well at the Monde Selection over the years including the famous Safari Lager, Serengeti Lager, Kilimanjaro, Serengeti Lite, Castle lite, which are complemented by some imported brands such as Heineken, Budweiser, Windhoek and many others.

People have different reasons for drinking beer, others just for the fun of it, some for social reasons and others, as they say to drown their sorrows but at the end of the day it is just beer.