By Sarah Cooke

We are currently facing extremely challenging times. The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has been global and non-discriminatory. The global deal toll continues to rise; the impact on trade and global markets has been devastating; and the effects will stay with us for months and years to come, affecting livelihoods across the world.

The UK is the largest single contributor of any country in the world to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), pledging Sh1.58 trillion (£544milion) to develop a coronavirus vaccine. The UK has also provided an additional Sh580 billion (£200m) to support the global work of WHO, UNICEF and the World Food Programme amongst others.

And, in Tanzania, the UK Government has given an initial Sh7 billion (£2.73m) to help the Government stop the spread of Covid-19 in Tanzania.

UK aid already provides safe water supplies in communities and public spaces across the country. Together with the government we are now bolstering this to provide clean water and sanitation stations in hundreds of health clinics. This will prevent the spread of Covid-19 and give people the confidence to visit clinics to get the care they need.

New UK funding will also provide essential materials to protect health workers, so they can treat patients and prevent the spread of the virus. The UK is funding checks for Covid-19 on Tanzania’s borders, providing a strong first line of defence before cases come into the community. For those cases already in the community, we are supporting the World Health Organisation to quickly identify and manage them so fewer people are infected as a result.

We are also providing timely and factual information to help slow the spread of the virus. For example the famous Nyumba ni Choo campaign, backed by UK aid, will now also raise awareness of Covid-19. With UK support, the edutainment cartoon kids shows Akili and Me and Ubongo Kids will give age appropriate information to children about the importance of hand washing.

We know from other countries that Covid-19 has the potential to hit the most vulnerable people hardest. The UK Government already provides support to those who need it most: providing lifesaving health services to women and girls around the country, and supporting young people to get a quality education. We are adapting and strengthening these efforts in response to Covid-19, to provide food, income, health and education to the most vulnerable people and their families at this uncertain time.

We know this will be a long fight and understand the importance of protecting jobs and livelihoods. So now, more than ever, we must work together to help Tanzania trade. We must ensure that vital medical supplies can reach the country and that trade routes and markets remain open, which are vital for economic growth. The private sector also has a vital role to play. British businesses in Tanzania and across the region are stepping up to the challenge. Amongst others, Standard Chartered Bank has committed $1bn globally to support companies manufacturing essential medical supplies; Unilever has partnered with the UK Government to deliver a hand washing campaign; and the Kilombero Sugar Company has donated ethanol to produce hand sanitiser here in Tanzania.

I was moved by the words of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in her recent address to the UK and Commonwealth when she said “Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it. I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge.” This is the mantra I will be taking forward.

It is clear that we must unite to fight Covid-19. That we all have a responsibility to save lives. The UK will continue to be a partner and friend to Tanzania as we work together to fight this pandemic.