Can you imagine a human being running from Tabata, Dar es Salaam, where the offices of Mwananchi Communications Ltd are located to Kibaha, Coast Region in under two hours? It’s easy to say that, no human being can be able to make such a fete. It looks so unreal!

That is what a Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge did recently, with 1 hour, 59 and 40 seconds. He made news all over the world. He became the first man on earth to finish marathon under 2 hours. Officially, he is the world record holder after winning the 2018 Berlin Marathon in 2 hours, 1 minute, and 39 seconds. For 8 years, he had been trying so hard to prove that a human being can run a marathon under 2 hours, and that was the whole essence in the INEOS challenge.

According to him, he wanted to show the world that “no human is limited.” At the same time, he wanted the world to know that, through running, our bodies can get rid of so many diseases and we can be more healthy.

He was right that people who exercise regularly are healthier than others who don’t, and their immune systems are more developed for fighting diseases and various infections. Running every day fights lifestyle diseases by keeping one fit. Kipchoge’s win re-ignited another debate. Why are Kenyans so good at “running” games? But a closer look shows that it is Kenyans from the Rift Valley who dominate the running world.

Sometimes back, BBC did a documentary about “Kenya’s Rift Valley, where everyone runs.” Because over the years the place has produced numerous world-acclaimed athletics, children start running early, hoping one day to enumerate their heroes. That way, many people in the area start developing their talents early.

Some people have even described the Kenya’s Rift Valley residents as having maybe a genetic advantage that is why they win races. Whatever we say, it should be noted that it is never easy. Those world record breakers train for years, running every day until later on, they are able to smash world records. The great lesson they teach us is that talent development is real.

Still the question ringers why are most of those running talents from one area or community in Kenya? Here in Tanzania, we have music talent that runs deep in Kigoma Region. Talk of a good number of greatest musicians in the country like Ali Kiba, Diamond Platnumz, Mrisho Mpoto, Ommy Dimpoz, Chege, Banana Zorro, among others, they have a link with Kigoma.

Talk of the older generation, there was Simba Wanyika, a famous band which was formed in 1971 by brothers; Wilson Peter Kinyonga and George Peter Kinyonga, both were born in Kigoma. The group ruled the airwaves all over East Africa just like currently, how the Tanzania music is top in the bloc.

We could ask the same question, why are there so many top musicians in Tanzania from Kigoma Region? Looking at this, and the situation of Kenyan athletes confined in one region, it brings to the question “what are the factors influencing the geographical distribution of talents”?

Traditionally, we know some communities were good farmers; others were livestock keepers, while others were great with bows and arrows. This may be a show that people do collectively have an influence on talent development.

Perhaps in Tanzania, we should encourage every region to popularize one game over the other, and because we are a huge country blessed with a huge population, one day we will have world stars in all fields. Athletics, soccer, basketball, golf, etc. We can make it as a nation if we nurture our children early to love and practice certain games for their health and life.