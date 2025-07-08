How to stay employable in the age of AI

I saw a meme the other night that had me cackling far too hard at an ungodly hour. It portrayed this royal-looking balcony with fancy people looking down on peasants, and the caption read, “Those of us who got our degrees without the help of ChatGPT.”

As a millennial from the pre-AI generation, I felt a surprising wave of pride rise in me, like I’d survived the academic Hunger Games armed only with willpower, a bit of trauma, sporadic Wi-Fi, and Microsoft Word. But then I thought, if memes had existed in my parents’ time, the caption would’ve read, “Those of us who graduated without Google.”

Every generation claims it had it worse, but if we are being honest the real achievement isn’t how much we’ve suffered, it’s about how quickly we can adapt.



And that brings us to today, Happy World Youth Skills Day! For many graduates navigating an AI powered world, many are quietly asking “Will there still be space for me in the job market? Am I hireable in the world of AI?” The honest answer is yes, but only if you are willing to rethink what it means to be “hirable” in this new era.



Let’s start with a reality check. AI is here to stay. From customer service chatbots to financial analysis tools to automated content creators, machines are increasingly performing tasks once reserved for humans.

That doesn’t mean youth are being pushed out. It means you’re being invited to level up. According to the UN website, Youth unemployment globally remains high, even before AI, it was estimated that about 75 million young people were unemployed in 2021. AI may intensify the divide only if you are ill equipped with digital and interpersonal skills.



According to the World Economic Forum, 40 percent of employers will reduce staffing in roles where AI can automate tasks, and as much as 92 million roles may disappear by 2030, though 78 million new roles are said to emerge in the process.

Globally, 41 percent of employers intend to reduce their workforce due to AI over the next five years, especially in the area of data entry jobs. Although only 14 percent of workers have been displaced by AI so far, the trend is clear: disruption has begun, just not at full speed.

The real insight is that change is happening gradually, giving you time to respond. Those who treat AI as a tool to partner with and not a threat, will be the ones who stay relevant. Today, being “hirable” is no longer just about technical knowledge.

Here are five skills that make you irreplaceable in an AI-powered market:



1. Learn how to learn. In a world that keeps changing, the best skill you can develop is learning how to adapt. Employers no longer expect you to know everything. What matters more is whether you can figure it out, ask the right questions, and stay curious when facing the unknown.



2. Strengthen your soft skills. Ironically, the most in-demand skills in the age of machines are the most human: empathy, active listening, negotiation, leadership. AI may follow instructions well, but it cannot inspire a team, calm a customer, or build trust in a tense meeting.



3. Get comfortable with AI tools. Whether you’re a photographer using AI to edit, a teacher using learning platforms, or a small business owner automating invoices, AI is not just for tech experts. There are free and accessible tools available today.

Learn them. Use them. Speak the language of modern work.



4. Tell your story. AI can summarise your résumé, but it can’t articulate your purpose. It can generate answers, but it can’t reflect your values or lived experience. Learn to articulate your journey, your values, and your vision. Whether you’re applying for a job or pitching a business, your story is your differentiator. Your edge isn’t just what you know, it’s why it matters to you.



5. Practice digital literacy and ethics. Knowing how to spot misinformation, protect your data, and engage thoughtfully online are now essential skills. Employers want people who can operate responsibly in a digital-first world, not just exist in it.