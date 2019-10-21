EDITORIAL: Crop losses can be effectively tamed

The leading story on the front page of The Citizen yesterday (October 20, 2019) was on post-harvest crop losses costing the economies in sub-Saharan Africa (s-SA).

It was noted that, for example, stakeholders in agriculture in the s-SA region lose about $4 billion annually through post-harvest poor practices and other shortcomings as a matter of course.

Generally, post-harvest losses take into account measurable quantitative and qualitative losses in a given agricultural produce.

The losses occur from the stage of harvesting to the stage of consumption. They include – but are not limited to – losses in terms of quality (e.g.: produce/product deterioration in storage, etc.) and quantity (during processing, packaging, transporting, marketing, etc.), as well as food wasted by retailers (expiry date/shelf-life, etc.) and end-consumers.

There is also the concept of ‘pre-harvest losses’ which occur before the process of harvesting begins – and which are usually due to insects, birds, rodents, weeds and rust.

This is to say nothing of the ‘harvest losses’ in-between, which occur from the beginning to the completion of actual harvesting...

Advertisement