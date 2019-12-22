CANDID TALK: Mysterious virgin birth baffles Roman authority

By Peter Muthamia

Had I been a journalist in the Lord’s Year 0, here is how I would have reported the Christmas events on the shores of Lake Tiberius for the The Jerusalem Herald.

Mysterious virgin birth baffles Roman authority

Dec 25, 1 BC

Bethlehem: The security forces have been put on high alert after a child purported to be the King of Jews was born outside the city of Bethlehem in a manger. The authorities have come to that decision after Mary, the wife of Joe Shlommo, a local carpenter, gave birth to a baby boy.

Religious and political pundits are mystified by the birth, casting aspersions on whether, given scientific level the people, how a virgin can give birth without a man’s seed.

Herold, the King is said to have sent spies all over the city to flash and also exterminate any child two years and below to ensure that the new “king” is eliminated among them. The king’s propaganda machinery is picking speed, averting the minds of the people.

Advertisement

The Torah has some ancient writings about the virgin birth of Yehashua but the indication are that he would be would hail from the mighty families.

Sources say that at midnight, a strange star was sighted hanging above the Ben Guir Guest House, some few meters from manger where the boy was born. Some shepherds who were kept vigil at the place birth told Bethlehem Chronicles said that it was while they kept watch of their angles appeared to us and gave the good tidings. They followed the star to the manger.

“We were amazed when, as we kept watch of flocks when the winged angle, surrounded by a hallo and fire, appeared to us, telling us that the long awaited king has been born. We followed the star and a sure as you can see, here is the boy,” said Ben Levi, one of the shepherds.

The High Temple Officials (Sanhedrin) led by Caiphus has issued a strong warning to those purporting to be adherents of the “King”. In a strong worded letter to the Sanhedrin, Roman authorities under the leadership of Governor Caesar has staged serious campaigns to ensure that the birth be taken as a heretic.