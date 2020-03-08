“Each for Equal” - but how do we make this real?

By Fadhila Tiisekwa

ThMy relatively short career (of just over six years) has been characterised by diversity not just in terms of location (Dar, Nairobi and Dubai), but also people as I have reported to and worked with both women and men and of different cultures. However, I cannot tell you specific differences between working for a man or a woman because in my experience such generalisations do not exist; rather I see distinctions based on individual traits. So as we reflect on the “Each for Equal” (EfE) theme for #IWD2020, what is holding back further progress on gender equality?

Of course, there are physical differences; but for most positions a person’s gender does not affect the person’s ability to deliver. Yet, when we see a female CEO for instance, our reaction might be amazement, or shock, and a number of questions or assumptions about the how’s and why’s. To an extent, I understand where these reactions come from whether upbringing, society or religion; but it does not need to stay this way - for example, if Each of us are for Equal then the female CEO should become a norm and not an exception. So it is about mindset and understanding as much as anything.

Perhaps the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about EfE is equal pay. I never gave it a thought before, because for me it was a no brainer - same job equals same pay. Different job, different pay. Fortunately, I have not faced this challenge, but if a woman is treated differently under the same work circumstances (as compared to a man) how is she supposed to react? Should she do less than the man (which is detrimental to her career and personal growth) or should she do much more to prove her worth (but which then leaves her undercompensated for her additional efforts)? Ideally, one should not be put in this position, but while we work towards the ‘ideal’, women have a choice to make on how to react - but the former is not recommended! Oprah Winfrey once said, “Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do”. In Oprah’s case, her male co-anchor was paid much more than her, apparently justified by the fact that Oprah did not have kids to support or a house to pay for (whereas he did) – so why would she want all that money? To which she responded “because we have the same job”. Clearly, how one spends their money is really beside the point, but this anecdote does highlight the mindset challenge.

EfE also brings to mind the term “women empowerment”, and yet I used to struggle with this concept - my concern being that women should earn their role and not just be given a position simply to meet a metric. One dictionary definition describes “empowerment” as the process of becoming stronger and more confident, especially in controlling one’s life and claiming one’s rights. But my own experience is that I see many empowered women doing great jobs, executing, owning businesses, excelling academically, corporate CEOs or even presidents of nations (some while mothers and wives); and no one is doing anyone a favour, as these roles are earned even if in certain cases with much more effort than their male counterparts. And if any woman feels like an imposter, then I would suggest that they have the wrong mindset and should snap out of it. Simply put, I salute the empowered women.

Change is not easy. By definition, challenging the status quo must involve breaking barriers, and changing mindsets; in addition, taking a stance can come with a cost - whether derision, ridicule, retaliation or repercussions - or alternatively, lip service. But we need to remain persistent, perseverant, patient and possess fortitude. EfE is worth it though it will take time – on the bright side we have seen progress, sometimes driven by legal requirements but increasingly by organisations’ own self interest and reputation. But each to his own, as in this case there aren’t any ‘shots for cowardice’; you do what you can under your specific circumstances - your fight, your life, your choice – man or woman. As much as it is a collective effort, I understand that it is also very personal.

So what does each for equal mean for me; a world where there are no preconceptions, where there are no baseless expectations, where for the same opportunity, women and men have the same fighting chance. For us to be Each for Equal as a society a lot of work has to be done from how we bring up our kids, how we split the chores at home, to what is taught at school, to the way partners support each other in their daily lives, to the way decisions are made in workplaces, to changing our own individual mindsets. It takes big actions (like speaking up, using your voice even when you know others are not ready or willing to listen) to small actions (like correcting your male friends when they say they are babysitting their kids). Some unlearning has to be done, some adapting has to occur and hopefully we are empathetic towards each other in the process. “Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you” to quote Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and it is in this spirit that I hope so many will join. And remember, this is not about taking rights away from men and giving them to women; instead, it is about women claiming their rights, alongside men. It’s Each for Equal.

Advertisement