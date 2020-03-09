Kudos on Uganda sugar

Tanzania has allowed imports of sugar produced in Uganda after a year of locking the commodity out. The decision follows a visit by Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga to Uganda to study the country’s production capacity.

Tanzania was not the only country to block sugar from Uganda. Kenya blocked sugar from Uganda in the past. The worry had always been that the sugar coming to Uganda is “dumped.” Meaning that the sugar could most probably be imported from other countries, repackaged and then exported to other East African Community countries with zero tariff, enjoying the rights and benefits of the Common Market. But the Tanzanian government’s decision to allow sugar from Uganda is an indication that Mr Hasunga’s tour confirmed beyond doubts that the sugar is really produced from that country.