Give some thoughts to Tanzanian journalists in mainstream media

By Saumu Jumanne CROSSROADS Saumu.j@gmail.com

In the celebration of World Press Freedom Day last year, I wrote that we should not let go press freedom because it is the oxygen of democracy. This year, let me repeat the same message differently.

I remind all governments across the world of the need to respect freedom of the press and at the same time journalists ought to use it for self-reflection.

As far as development of science and technology is concerned, the use of social media has soared and we find ourself living in the age of fake news, which calls for the protection of the mainstream media.

At the moment, Tanzania and the rest of the world are fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, and journalists from all media- radio, TVs, print, and in the digital media, have been the key source of information. Even when we come to online media, people now verify the news and the journalists from the mainstream media earn more trust.

Note that, the reporters have been going out of their way to bring us the Covid-19 stories from the ministry and other breaking news. It is through the media that have played a great role in educating the masses, over and over again, on what to do and on what not to, during this crisis.

In the case of print media, the circulation of newspapers has been on a downward trend, and with the Covid-19 crisis, when people are opting to stay home for their safety, we expect things to get worse. This could mean fewer newspaper sales and more difficulties for media houses in paying staff and correspondents. Perhaps it is a critical moment to push for online (e-paper) as how our Mwananchi Communication Ltd is doing.

Advertisement

For the TV and Radio, there could be more viewership and listenership as more people are at home, including students. Paradoxically, this is supposed to mean the ability to get new business, but unfortunately, some of the companies that are supposed to advertise with them, so that they can make profits, are not able to place adverts.

This is after being adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, tourism and travel firms have been hit hard, and advertising at this moment does not make sense for them.

Mr Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, in his address for World Press Freedom Day hailed journalists as providers of “antidote” amidst a sea of misinformation around the Covid-19 crisis. In essence, he was talking about the “crucial role the media has in helping people make informed decisions.”

No doubt, mainstream media journalists are important, despite some leaders criticising their news as fake.

Notably, we have leaders like Donald Trump, the US President, who has several times referred to some mainstream media as producers of “fake news.”

Like I said last year, those who value progress and democracy should support the press. It is true, journalists, like the rest of humanity, including me and you, have their own shortcomings. If we fail to support their trade, media, and local media houses for that, we will be left with a lot of foreign content in our TVs and radios.

Small gestures mean a lot. When you buy a local newspaper every day, you are helping a journalist somewhere to stay in job, but more importantly, in one way or the other, you are helping to build democracy. It is hard for democracy to exist where there is no free press.

Kudos to all journalists, who are largely underpaid and working under tough conditions. They, however, are very passionate about their jobs.

Saumu Jumanne is an Assistant Lecturer, Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE)

----------------------------------------------