OPINION: Measuring humanity’s undoubted progress

Lies, damn lies and statistics”. “You can bend any fact with statistics”.

There is some truth in that. Nevertheless, some statistics are necessary, revealing and surprising. Many of us when asked about the position of the poor in America would say that over the last two centuries they have made little progress.

But look at the statistics, look at the data. True, many are living in slums and ghettos but today they have indoor plumbing, heating, electricity, smallpox and tuberculosis-free lives, adequate nutrition, much lower child and maternal mortality, doubled life expectancy, increasingly sophisticated medical attention, the availability of contraception, secondary level schooling for their children, buses, trains, cars and bicycles, much less racial prejudice, longer retirement, a rising quality of the goods they buy, better working conditions and the vote. Once these were luxuries that only the richer could experience.

For Europe, Canada and Japan it is the same, even if poverty is not so deep rooted.

In recent years this is the experience of most of Latin America although 20 per cent still live in real poverty. In the Middle East too (including Iraq and Syria before their wars).

In China, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South East Asia and North Africa there has been good progress.

In Africa, less so, but a number of countries are getting there- South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, Rwanda, Gabon, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

The author of “Bourgeois Equality”, Deirdre McCloskey, has called this “The Great Enrichment”.

The very poorest, living on incomes of less than $2 a day, have experienced some of this but not that much, but they are a fast decreasing breed.

Over the 20 years from 1993 the number of very poor people fell by over 1 billion.

Between 1990 and 2010 the percentage of children who died before their fifth birthday dropped by almost one half.

The biggest declines were in India and China during the time of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and President Hu Jintao.

According to The Economist the average person among the very poorest lives on $1.33 a day. It would take only $.0.57 per person to abolish extreme poverty.

This would cost only $78 billion a year, less than 0.1 per cent of Global GDP. Indeed, there is an argument for giving the abolition of the worst poverty priority over funding the combating of global warming.

It’s a much, much cheaper cause than what is being estimated as necessary for stalling global warming. Present projections estimate that the world should spend 2.5 trillion US dollars each year on the energy issue, overwhelmingly targeted on renewables.

It is also a more urgent cause because people are suffering right now whereas global warming’s severe impact will not come about for another ten to twenty years. Of course we should do both.

The resources are there- locked up in arms’ budgets. If the justification of military expenditure is “defence” then isn’t the priority of “defence” the defence of the very lives of the poorest and the defence of our planet?

Despite popular belief, the world has become a more equal place since the global financial crisis that began eleven years ago.

The growth of Brazil, India and China has led to the biggest decrease in inequality since the Industrial Revolution began in Britain.

The world has also become a less violent place. There have never been so few wars as since the end of the Cold War.