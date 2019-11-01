I was having a chat with some ordinary working British people. I had just met this bunch of friendly strangers, so we got to know each other as the conversation and drinks meandered through our London based throats and bellies. Oh yeah my friends, we were at the pub having what the Brits call “a pint” after watching a play at the theatre...just a casual encounter.

The beer was nice and plenty.

I had a Guinness; black and strong; and my dear Irish friend (let’s call him Jim) is a big fan whose guzzling was pretty fast.

“Good for your bones...” He kept singing in that unmistakable no -nonsense Irish accent. His girlfriend, an ever smiling thin brunette (also Irish) nodded in agreement. Nice couple, I thought. I always think (and maybe lingo historians might correct me) that the American accent has roots in the Irish twang.

Guinness good for “year bowns”, indeed.

So, beer kept guzzling through our lips.

Then there were crisps to help digestion. Unlike East Africa where Nyama Choma is the norm, in Brit pubs, crisps are the thing. Thin fried salty potatoes. Much thinner than chips if that is what you are salivating right now.

I never find crisps as filling as roasted meat. Gaining weight for folks in this part of the world is, however, a big mantra.

So unless it is a private party in some plush garden with an ongoing barbeque, roasted meat during boozing in bars is rare. But we were not really boozing. Just having “a pint “on the way home.

To begin with, the conversation roved around the exciting play we had just enjoyed. Then something else and something else, another and another, and well...

I soon learnt that some never vote. The sceptical ones who do not believe in any of the established political parties.

I remember two being staunch supporters of the Green party and very passionate about environmental issues. There were also a number of key Labour adherents or fans. I am not certain about the number of Lib Dems or Tory followers, but carry on reading you might hear their voices...

... Then a subject that was on the news. Extinction Rebellion have cost the government 37 million pounds (40 million dollars, approx), to police, so far. Subsequently, this topic fired up everyone especially the Green party bunch.

“It is high time,” one of them declared zealously.

“I never go to these Extinction Rebellion things...too extreme for my taste...but I back up their intentions...”

“Extinction Rebellion” was formed a year ago to help bring awareness “through non violent civil disobedience” and compel governments ....to deal with the threat of our earth perishing due to pollution, global warming, ecology, etc.

Minutes passed. Then...

Someone suddenly chuckled: “There is bad energy circulating at the moment. Most folks are undergoing hell on earth.”

“Yeah. “ Someone else chimed.

Irish Jim, clapped hands: “It is the leaders of our times. A bunch of morons with really selfish minds. They are creating this hubbub of evil. Look at Brexit! One big mess...”

Pandemonium broke loose...

Next 30 minutes was just about Brexit, Brexit, Brexit, Brexit. Someone in the group called it a pantomime. A pantomime is a musical comedy play...designed for fun and families.

“Just a bad divorce...”

“Madness.”

One of the ladies who I noted was a Lib Dem fan looked at me particularly and ...in a tipsy analysis intoned:

“What these guys are doing will be really bad for you blacks...life is rubbish at the moment. Many homeless individuals.

Lots of mentally ill people. Funding for the arts and education has gone down and goods are going to be more expensive because most of the stuff was coming from various parts of the European Union. Scarcity means expensive...then the racists...It is going to get far, far, far worse.”

Jim, the Irish chap, jumped in.

“The racists are gaining ground. They are already expecting you guys to leave Britain. They are getting stronger.

Their leaders are crying for your blood and you should be wary and ready...”

Later I reflected more on what Brexit will mean for not just blacks living in the UK and Europe but Africa.

Warning that unity is best than leaving the European Union, Tony Blair, former Labour Prime Minister (1997-2007), wrote in a Sunday Times article a few weeks ago.

“By the middle of the century geopolitics will be dominated by USA, China and probably India...and no country like Britain will be at the top of the table except in alliance with others...”

He also used the phrase “collective strength...”

Breaking away from the rest of Europe, Mr Blair argued, means independence, but also hard times.