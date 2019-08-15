OPINION: Facts about the doing business environment

As a columnist, nothing galls more than your write up missing on the day it’s supposed to fly.

In yesterday’s case, this columnist, however, went a tangent off the mark. I veered off and instead quoted out of context, Mr John Ulanga, the country director of Trade Mark East Africa.

It was an inadvertent anomaly for a piece whose arguments were largely mine. I take the earliest opportunity to unreservedly apologise to Mr Ulanga for portraying him in that unsanctioned light.

There is no doubt that the Tanzanian government is implementing reforms that will ease the Doing Business Environment in the country.

Recent meetings by leading government actors with representatives of the business community are testimony to the understanding of the role of business community in national development.

It is this understanding that has led to many called for changes right from cabinet to state statutory organisations to ensure that the private sector thrives.

Drive the point home

In fact, the idea of ‘its not business as usual’ for bureaucrats in government has been a common mantra to drive the point home.

Similarly, it will be foolhardy not to acknowledge investments in trillions of shillings in infrastructure development with the potential to unlock the economy in a significant way going forward.

Matters to relook into policies that were in conflict with the aspirations of a market-led economy continue to be dealt with, taking into consideration recommendations collected from a wide array of actors. A big step has been seen in efforts to merge duplicate, or sometimes conflicting roles of various statutory bodies.

What does the future therefore portent for investment?

It is obvious that steps taken to take away the revenue collection need from regulatory authority will add much needed impetus and place competition in proper pedestal, which can only add value to the consumer.

The idea that we need a metamorphosis is therefore something that needs to be internalised by all actors and players.

Those in government need to understand that the private sector does and will continue to be the largest employer.

If the government does keep its bargain, there is no doubt that the Doing Business Environment will improve and make investment undoubtedly attractive.

Things are already looking up, with Transparency International showing an improved corruption index ranking for Tanzania for example. Working towards better global rankings will put us good stead. New Trade and Industry Minister Innocent Bashungwa can only peddle faster and not look behind to protect the momentum.